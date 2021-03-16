Nicole Kidman seriously divides fans with new family video The Undoing star caused a stir amongst her social media followers

Nicole Kidman is incredibly close to her family, especially her younger sister, Antonia. But the siblings' latest social media video demonstrating the depth of their bond has managed to divide fans!

On Monday, Nicole shared a clip on her Instagram account showing her sitting on the floor and massaging Antonia's feet. "Does anyone else out there do this for their sister? I mean come on… But I'm not doing it all day! #sisterpoints," Nicole, 53, captioned the video.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's niece is her double in beautiful new photo which leaves fans floored

Her followers were split in their reaction; while a number complimented Nicole on the sweet gesture and noted the sisters' sweet friendship, others were less convinced.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman and her sister have the closest bond!

"If my sister did that for me she would probably have a black eye!" one confessed. "No good with ticklish feet!" A second simply wrote, "Hell no!" and a third joked: "Not in a million years!"

MORE: Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's bedroom at Australian farmhouse – and it's so cosy

READ: Nicole Kidman's son Connor Cruise shares impressive workout video from inside gym

The video comes days after Nicole and Antonia teamed up to throw a special safari-themed party for their mum Janelle in honour of her 81st birthday. The celebration was held in the family's native Australia, where COVID-19 restrictions have been eased.

Nicole and Antonia are incredibly close

Both Nicole and Antonia, 50, grew up in Melbourne, Australia, with their parents Antony Kidman, a psychologist, and Janelle. While Nicole went on to pursue an acting career, Antonia found success as a journalist and a television presenter.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's nickname revealed in sweet note from husband Keith Urban

The sisters are incredibly close – so much so that Antonia and her children previously moved in with Nicole while her husband Keith Urban was at their home in America.

The Oscar-winner with her parents, Antony and Janelle

"I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," Nicole explained to The New York Times. "I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and brought along her kids.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's children following in their parents' footsteps - all we know

"That's special. It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together."

Nicole with husband Keith Urban and their two girls

Nicole is a proud mum of four children; she shares Bella, 28, and Connor, 26, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, and daughters Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, ten, with country singer Keith Urban.

Antonia, meanwhile, has six children. She welcomed daughters Lucia and Sybella and sons Hamish and James with her first husband Angus Hawley. In 2010 she married Craig Marran and they went on to welcome two boys, Nicolas and Alexander.

Read more HELLO! US stories here