Nicola Peltz treats fiancé Brooklyn Beckham to huge birthday cake – and it's too good to eat Brooklyn turned 22 years old this week

Nicola Peltz pulled out all the stops this week to celebrate fiancé Brooklyn Beckham's 22nd birthday in style – and that included getting him the most incredible cake.

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares incredibly rare throwback snap of Brooklyn Beckham on his 22nd birthday

The actress, 26, shared a picture of the creation on her Instagram stories as she marked another birthday too, her best friend Justin Campbell's.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham dancing together

"My boys," she wrote alongside the picture, which shows the two birthday boys posing with their cakes. Whilst James' was just decorated in a leopard print design, Nicola went all out with Brooklyn's cake, which was cooking-themed.

The 22-year-old's creation featured an edible pan, a pot, a wooden spoon and even a white mixing bowl. Judging by the cake's design, it seems that David and Victoria's eldest son has inherited his dad's love for food and cooking!

RELATED: Brooklyn Beckham poses topless with fiancée for intimate photo - fans react

READ: Brooklyn Beckham shares unseen photo of £350k engagement ring for Nicola Peltz

Nicola and Brooklyn are currently in Los Angeles, whilst the rest of the Beckham family are living at their Miami home.

Nicola treated her "boys" to some impressive cakes

Despite not being able to celebrate with his parents and siblings, Nicola made sure he knew how much he was loved by shared a romantic message on her Instagram.

"Happy birthday baby, you're such an incredible person and your heart is pure gold. I love you so so much Brooklyn," she wrote alongside a picture of them hugging on a beach.

The birthday boy was quick to react, telling his fiancée: "Love you so much Nicola x my other half."

Brooklyn celebrated his special day with Nicola's best friend Justin

The couple began dating in 2019 and got engaged in July 2020 with Victoria sharing the news on Instagram with a photo of the couple at the Beckhams' country home.

She captioned it: "The MOST exciting news! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x @Davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham."