John Barrowman makes emotional plea after COVID update The Dancing on Ice judge got his second jab

Dancing on Ice judge John Barrowman has just received his second COVID vaccination, and he implored others to follow suit.

The actor got the second jab at a vaccination centre in Port Talbot and excitedly told his nurse that he was looking forward to going to "hug my mom and dad."

He added: "I haven't hugged them for a year."

Recording his experience, he told fans: "So, we're doing the second injection of the AstraZenica, which is a-ok and you should get it and here we go!"

WATCH: John Barrowman is thrilled to recieve second COVID jab

The I'm a Celebrity star described the injection as "easy-peasy," before imploring others who might be hesitant to go and get vaccinated.

"It's safe, it's secure, no matter what they're saying, get it done. It's better to get it done and be with your family and get the country back on the road again," he explained

As he left the centre, the Doctor Who star continued to beam about being allowed to see his parents, as they had also received their second jab.

Addressing the possible side effects, he said: "Nothing to be afraid of. All I did when I got my first was I took a Panadol, just for a sore arm.

The actor was beaming to after getting his second jab

"And if there's a little bit of a reaction, temperature of whatever, then so be it."

He concluded: "It's better to have 24 hours of feeling yucky than to be laid down in hospital or lose your life, so get your vaccine."

Fans praised John for his important message, and one said: "Congrats! Thank you for doing this so publicly and helping support the public and science. And it is ALWAYS so wonderful to hear your accent!!!"

Another added: "This is the best news of the day, you're very precious. I'm so so happy for you. Oh please, tell me Scott [John's husband] is vaccinated too."

A third wrote: "Glad to hear you got your second jab. Only got my first on Monday but hopefully we are on our way out of this nightmare.

John implored others to get vaccinated

"Was lovely to hear you with your real accent where you said you can hug your mum and dad now. You have your priorities right."

When the Torchwood star reunites with his parents, he'll be able to drink from some champagne flutes that he once stole (almost!) from Prince Charles.

Last year, John admitted that he and a friend tried to steal some champagne flutes from Prince Charles' country home, Highgrove House, but the future King quickly noticed they were missing.

The actor revealed that a few days after the incident, a box was sent to his Cardiff home containing four of the glasses and a card that read: "We understand that you like them."

John said: "To this day, my dad drinks his whiskey out of those glasses with the fleur de lis on them."

