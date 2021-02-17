Dianne Buswell gushes over boyfriend Joe Sugg following romantic gesture The Strictly Come Dancing couple have bought a new house!

There's no denying that Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg are on cloud nine, having just moved into their new home together.

The lovebirds, who met on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018, marked Valentine's Day at their new abode – with Joe gifting his girlfriend a lovely apple tree to plant in their garden.

Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the professional dancer gushed over the sweet gesture as he revealed her late granddad would be very proud of Joe.

"Out in the garden looking for a good spot to plant our apple tree for Valentine’s Day this year," remarked Dianne. "Joe got me an apple tree and I love it the most thoughtful gift, my pop would be proud."

Fans were quick to react on the cuteness overload, with one writing: "Aww I love it, it'll come with lots of memories of your pop and yourself and Joe." Another stated: "He would always be proud of you!! can't wait to see it grow in time, a very good gift love it!! Love this picture too."

Dianne shared this lovely snap with Joe

Elsewhere, Dianne also pulled all the stops to make the day special for her partner and treated him to heart-shaped toasts in bed as well as personalised heart cookies.

The 31-year-old finished off the day by cooking Joe a "Valentine's Day roast dinner", which according to Dianne, is Joe's "fave". He later wrote on Instagram: "Wow… unreal @diannebuswell."

Dianne and Joe have been dating since meeting on Strictly in 2018. The pair went public with their relationship once the show finished. They recently announced they had decided to take their relationship to the next level by buying a house together.

