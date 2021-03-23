Rachel Hunter wows with all-natural appearance in inspiring new video Rod Stewart's ex-wife is a professional yoga teacher

Rachel Hunter showed there is no end to her talents in an inspiring new video posted on Instagram at the start of the week.

The model shared incredible footage of herself sitting by a large tree in a park in New Zealand, where she's currently staying, while doing some yoga moves. The clip was accompanied by upbeat music, and the sun was out, shining in the background.

MORE: Rachel Hunter shares devastating news in heartbreaking post

In the video, Rachel looked stunning with her long blonde hair worn down in its trademark loose waves, and she wore a blue sleeveless shirt and leggings.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Rachel Hunter's model daughter Renee Stewart takes up behind-the-scenes of her shoot

In the caption, the mother-of-two shared details about her yoga moves so that her followers could copy, and many were quick to praise her for sharing the clip.

MORE: Rachel Hunter gets fans talking with jaw-dropping beach photo alongside powerful message

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley looks incredible in strapless swimsuit

In the comments, one wrote: "So keen to try this," while another commented: "That was awesome!" A third added: "What a glorious setting, this is timeless."

Rachel Hunter shared an inspiring new yoga video

Rachel has been in New Zealand – where she grew up – since the beginning of the year, and has been taking part in a number of yoga workshops over the past few weeks.

READ: Celine Dion shares sad news with heartfelt message - fans react

MORE: GMA's Robin Roberts gets co-stars talking as she reveals negative aspect of living situation

Rachel is a certified yoga teacher and an in-demand teacher. A lot of her posts on social media focus on health and wellness, and being mindfulness.

The model has been in New Zealand since the beginning of the year

The doting most recently held a mindfulness class in Christchurch, which was socially-distant, and comprised of meditation and talks throughout the evening.

MORE: Good Morning America's hosts' homes are another level: Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, more

The 51-year-old lives in Los Angeles, where she was staying at the beginning of the pandemic.

The model lives in LA while her two children live in London

The Auckland native admitted in a recent interview with Stuff that she felt overwhelmed after arriving in New Zealand, which hasn't suffered from the pandemic as badly as other parts of the world.

"It's been a process to be able to come to an environment where there's no masks and there's not a lot of social distancing," she said.

The star's daughter Renee, 28, has also followed in her footsteps in both modelling and yoga, while 26-year-old son Liam is a ice hockey player. Both children live in London, close to their famous father, Rod Stewart.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.