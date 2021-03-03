GMA's Robin Roberts' partner Amber pays rare tribute to star during celebratory occasion The Good Morning America star has been dating Amber Laign for 15 years

Good Morning America star Robin Roberts is an inspiration to many of her fans for a number of reasons.

She was also one of the two women to influence her partner Amber Laign's company and the businesswoman paid a sweet tribute to her this week to mark Women's History Month.

MORE: Robin Roberts and Amber's conservatory looks like it belongs in a showroom

Amber is the founder of Plant Juice Oils, and on the official Instagram page, she shared a sweet photo of Robin and her business partner's daughter, who were both the inspiration behind the company.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Robin Roberts delcares her love for Amber Laign in sweet footage

"Kicking off Women's History Month with the two women who were the inspiration behind Plant Juice Oils. Amber's partner Robin and Marci's daughter Alexa," the post read.

MORE: Robin Roberts makes surprise confession about partner Amber Laign

MORE: Inside Robin Roberts and Amber Laign's cosy bedroom

Plant Juice Oils create CBD oils using natural plant extracts, and on the company's website, the emotional backstory behind Robin's influence on the company is revealed.

Robin Roberts was one of the inspirations behind her partner Amber's business

On Amber's biography page, it reads: "Amber saw the effects of cancer treatments first hand as the primary caregiver to her partner, Robin Roberts, who underwent life-saving breast cancer treatments in 2007.

MORE: Robin Roberts shares bad news live on air - and fans react

"In 2012, Amber found herself back in the caregiver role as Robin received a bone marrow transplant. While searching to find a holistic approach to help with the many side effects, Amber discovered the wonderful benefits of combining essential oils with broad spectrum CBD oil."

Amber was Robin's main caregiver during her cancer battle

Robin and Amber met on a blind date and have been together for over a decade. What's more, when Amber met Robin, she wasn't aware of who she was, and prefers to stay out of the limelight.

MORE: Robin Roberts makes heartbreaking plea to fans in post about family

MORE: Inside GMA stars' homes - Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and more

The couple share a home in Connecticut where Robin spends the weekends, although during the week she is based in New York so that she is close to the Good Morning America studios.

The TV star previously opened up about her living situation in her book, Everybody's Got Something.

The GMA star and Amber have been going out for 15 years

She wrote: "Amber and I have been a loving couple for almost ten years now, but we choose not to live together. Maybe that's why we've lasted almost a decade!"

Robin and Amber got to experience living together for a long period of time during the height of the pandemic in 2020, with Robin hosting GMA from their Connecticut home for several months, before returning to the New York studios in September.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.