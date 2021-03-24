Jennifer Lopez rocks white suit with a flirty twist for new fashion campaign The mom-of-two wore a tiny white bikini top paired with the sharp blazer and pants

Jennifer Lopez looks wonderful in white as she wears a stunning white suit with a flirty twist.

The mom-of-two wore a tiny white bikini top paired with the sharp blazer and pants.

For an added twist, the superstar paired her look with trainers from her Designer Shoe Warehouse collection.

Jennifer launched her first collection with DSW in early 2020, with prices ranging from $59 to $189.

Jennifer rocked a flirty twist on the business suit

The debut collection paid homage to the three cities J-Lo calls home: New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

"We’re bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that’s representative of Miami," she said at the time.

"With this collection, it’s my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self. We girls really can do it all."

Behind the scenes of Jennifer's DSW campaign

However, the coronavirus pandemic forced her to pivot and the fall 2020 collection featured sneakers and boots.

The sneakers she wore in the new campaign shot were white with a cork platform. The Laurn platform sneaker retails for $59.99 and is also available in black.

Her new collection launched in early March and J-Lo revealed a first look showcasing a series of stunning snaps of herself rocking a slinky cutout dress and sky-high heels.

J-Lo is "working" on her romance with Alex Rodriguez

The Hustlers star is currently on set for her latest film, Shotgun Wedding, in the Dominican Republic.

The upcoming romantic-comedy action film sees Jennifer opposite Josh Duhamel. The pair play a couple who bring their arguing families together for their dream wedding destination, but they get cold feet at the altar - and the wedding takes a turn for the worse when the party is taken hostage.

Filming comes amid rumors the 51-year-old is battling to save her relationship with fiancé of two years, Alex Rodriguez.

The couple were reportedly "on the rocks" according to Page Six, but are taking the time to "work" on their relationship.

