Alex Rodriguez says 'onwards and upwards' in reflective post following Jennifer Lopez statement A-Rod and J-Lo released a statement following inaccurate rumours about their relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hit the headlines over the weekend following rumours about their relationship started to circulate online.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez speak out against rumours

The celebrity couple spoke out against reports suggesting they had broken up in a joint statement released on Saturday, which read: "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things."

And on Monday, at the start of a new week, Alex travelled to an exotic looking location for work, and shared photos from his trip on social media, alongside a cryptic message.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez celebrates twins Max and Emme's 13th birthday

The sportsman wrote: "Happy Monday. New week. New day. Onward. Upward."

On Friday, meanwhile, JLo shared an emotional photo of her daughter, Emme, 13, sobbing, which was shared shortly after the split rumours were reported.

MORE: Marc Anthony supports ex-wife Jennifer Lopez following her 'split' from Alex Rodriguez

MORE: Jennifer Lopez makes surprising confession about marriage to Marc Anthony

The couple, who were last seen together in February, were reportedly "on the rocks" before calling time on their relationship, according to Page Six.

Alex Rodriguez shared a cryptic message following his and Jennifer Lopez's statement

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jennifer was seen talking to her daughter on FaceTime. Emme was sitting on a bed looking visibly upset while hugging her dad, Marc Anthony.

Captioning the photo, Jennifer wrote: "When they are sad but momma and daddy are there #Coconuts. I love you! So proud of you!"

SEE: Jennifer Lopez stuns fans with playful bathtub selfie

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's trainer reveals her incredible body toning workout

Jennifer also took to her grid to share a series of smiling photos of herself, writing: "Find a good reason to laugh today. Sending everyone love."

Jennifer, 51, and Alex, 45, started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in March 2019. The couple were forced to postpone their 2020 wedding due to the pandemic having planned to tie the knot in a ceremony in Italy in June.

Jennifer and Alex spoke out against rumours surrounding their relationship

The celebrity couple often share fun photos on social media and have often been praised for their happy blended family unit.

READ: Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme looks unrecognisable following hair transformation

Jennifer shares twins Emme and Max with ex Marc, while Alex is dad to daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

The celebrity couple with their children

Alex recently paid tribute to Emme and Max on their 13th birthday, sharing a series of sweet snapshots taken over the past few years of them all together.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez looks stunning in wedding dress in new photo

In the caption, he wrote: "Happy Birthday Emme & Max!!! I'm blessed to have both of you in my life and look forward to watching you both continue to grow and do amazing things! Keep reaching for the stars! Love you both!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.