Derek Draper admits to losing hope during coronavirus battle

Kate Garraway has been relentlessly positive throughout her husband Derek Draper's struggle with COVID-19, but struggled to keep it together when he tearfully told her that he was unable to go on after struggling in hospital.

In the clip which aired on the documentary Finding Derek, Derek tells his wife that he is struggling and doesn't think he can go on, to which she replied if he meant that he wanted to die. She quickly reassured him that he would be going home soon, saying: "I promised I will save you, and I'll find a way, but you just have to hang in there okay?"

In the final moments of the documentary, Kate also shared a clip of Derek speaking to her via FaceTime from the hospital, saying: "Thank you and I love you forever and a day." He is still very sadly in hospital due to the heartbreaking side effects of contracting COVID-19 back in 2020.

In another video from Derek's bedside, Kate captured the moment Derek was able to show emotion for the first time in months. Kate can be heard telling Derek: "You are amazing and you are doing brilliantly," which causes him to tear up - something he had not been able to do before."

She continued: "I think he's got to find that confidence that he can do it now. He can claw his way out of it but he's definitely present. You can see it in his eyes, every time you can see a little bit more of him."

Kate has been changing the house to suit Derek's needs when he is able to return home, and opened up about falling in love with the new person that he may be if he doesn't fully recover. She said: "I feel as though we might have to fall in love again. We have to find out who each other are a little bit."

