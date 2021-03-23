Oliver Hudson shares rare photo of his lookalike sons as he gives rare insight into parenthood The Hollywood star shares three children with wife Erinn Bartlett

Oliver Hudson is a doting dad to three children, who he shares with wife Erinn Bartlett.

The Hollywood star tends to keep his kids out of the spotlight, but over the weekend he delighted fans with a rare photo of his two son, Wilder and Bodhi, alongside a tongue-in-cheek caption.

The photo showed Oliver driving the car with Wilder and Bodhi in the passenger seats. "Ima dad," the star wrote next to the image, along with the hashtag 'useless content.'

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many responding with crying with laughter emojis. One remarked: "Good dad vibes!" while another wrote: "The best kind of content." A third added: "You are! Best title ever!"

Oliver is also dad to daughter Rio, eight, and is uncle to three nephews and a niece.

Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson shared a sweet photo with his sons

His sister Kate Hudson is mum to sons Ryder and Bingham, and daughter Rani, while his younger brother Wyatt Russell recently welcomed his first child with wife Meredith Hagner, a little boy named Buddy.

During the pandemic, the actor and his family have split their time between their home in LA and Colorado, where Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have a beautiful country home.

The famous acting family are incredibly close and all came together last month to support Kate during her big moment at the Golden Globes.

Oliver with his famous family - including sister Kate Hudson

The star had been nominated for Best Actress for her role in Music, and invited her famous parents and siblings over to watch it on the TV at her LA mansion.

The viewing party saw everyone dress up for the occasion, and Kate shared several pictures from the night on social media, including a fun photo of Oliver laughing while helping Goldie up from the sofa.

Oliver with his family, including children and wife Erinn Bartlett, on the red carpet

It's been an exciting time for Oliver's entire family too. As well as Buddy's arrival, they also celebrated Kurt's 70th birthday last week.

The Hollywood actor doesn't have social media, but Kate and Goldie both paid tribute to him on his special day.

