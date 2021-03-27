Rachel Hunter shares show-stopping photo with model daughter - and they're covered in body paint The star shares grown daughter Renee Stewart with ex-husband Rod Stewart

Rachel Hunter and her daughter, Renee Stewart, turned heads with a pool party look which will leave you speechless.

The models dived into the weekend with some fun throwbacks from a yoga retreat which included the most epic festival pool party.

Rachel was reminiscing about her time in India at Sattva Yoga Academy, and from the images she shared on Instagram, it looked like so much fun.

WATCH: Rachel Hunter and Rod Stewart's daughter Renee shares behind the scenes modelling footage

The New Zealand native and her daughter, 28, were covered in body paint and smiling from ear to ear. Rachel included a video of the group splashing around in a swimming pool with glitter and petals flying everywhere.

She wrote: “In all intensity remember to love, dance, play!!! Sometimes all this analyzing, overthinking, just have to let go, cry and dance, love and dance... A few years ago @sattvayogaacademy.”

Rachel and Renee had the most amazing time in India

She tagged Renee and was met with a barrage of comments from fans who wrote: "Beautiful," and, "gorgeous," and thanked Rachel for bringing a smile to their faces.

Rachel and Renee - who are now both certified yoga instructors - have an amazing mother-daughter bond, but she previously admitted she hid her famous parents' identities growing up.

"It’s just not cool to talk about your parents," she told the Times. "When I was at school in LA if people asked me what my dad did I’d say, "Oh he’s in entertainment.

Renee followed in her mum's modelling and yoga footsteps

"No disrespect to him, but you want to make your own life. You want to be your own person. Trading off it can really screw you up and it kind of makes people cringe."

When it comes to her mum, she added: "Oh, her journey has been amazing. And she was always very clear with me and younger brother Liam: Find what you love and do it."

