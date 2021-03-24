Rebel Wilson rocks retro hairstyle as she shares positive update following bike accident The Cats actress suffered a painful injury while riding her bike in London

Rebel Wilson had an eventful start to the week after falling off her bike in central London.

The Cats actress lost her balance after a dog ran into the road, and she later shared a photo of herself resting her foot with ice packs in her hotel room following the incident.

Luckily, the 41-year-old is back on her feet again already and was all smiles on Tuesday afternoon when she shared a selfie of herself in the capital.

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson's 2020 transformation revealed

What's more, Rebel – who tends to wear her long hair down in loose waves – had styled her tresses in a nineties-inspired updo as she went to see the sites, complete with a black velvet scrunchie.

The star's hair look was seen again in a later post as she chatted to her grandparents on a video call.

Rebel Wilson looked stylish with a cool updo during her London trip

So far during her stay in London, the actress has enjoyed meeting up with several of her famous friends – at a distance – including Matt Lucas.

The popular actress shared a fun picture of the pair of them together, alongside the caption: "Only gays in the village. Love you Matt, you're always there for helpful roommate/ brotherly advice."

The star is no stranger to travelling and has been lucky enough to spend time in several countries during the pandemic, including Mexico.

Rebel rocked a velvet scrunchie during her time in London

Rebel – who lives in LA – has also jetted around the US, and went to Florida at the beginning of the year for the Super Bowl.

It's been a busy start to the year for the actress, who recently celebrated her 41st birthday with a party at her home, complete with a show-stopping pink birthday cake and fireworks.

The Cats actress injured herself during a bike ride in the UK capital

The actress has a loyal fan base and regularly shares glimpses into her exciting life with them on social media. She has also been keeping her followers up to date with her impressive fitness journey, which has motivated many.

The 41-year-old had a target weight loss goal of 75kg, which she hit at the end of 2020. Rebel has been sharing inspirational photos throughout the last year, including gym selfies and pictures of her going for hikes near her home in LA.

