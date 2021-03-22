Rebel Wilson suffers painful injury following road accident while cycling in London The Pitch Perfect star has been in the UK's capital over the past few days

Rebel Wilson is recovering at her hotel in London following a terrifying road accident.

The Pitch Perfect star was left with a leg injury after falling off her bike in the UK's capital on Monday afternoon.

Taking to Instagram to share the news with her followers, the Cats actress posted a picture of herself resting on a sofa with several ice packs on her leg.

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson makes major TV announcement

"[Expletive] people who don't have their dogs on the lead and let them run onto the road."

Rebel then went on to post several videos of her cycling around the city prior to the accident.

The star will hopefully recover quickly from the accident and be able to enjoy the rest of her time in London.

Rebel Wilson suffered a painful injury following a bike accident in London

So far during her stay, the actress has enjoyed meeting up with several of her famous friends – at a distance – including Matt Lucas.

The popular actress shared a fun picture of the pair of them together, alongside the caption: "Only gays in the village. Love you Matt, you're always there for helpful roommate/ brotherly advice."

The star is no stranger to travelling and has been lucky enough to spend time in several countries during the pandemic, including Mexico.

The Cats star met up with Matt Lucas while in London

Rebel – who lives in LA – has also jetted around the US, and went to Florida at the beginning of the year for the Super Bowl.

It's been a busy start to the year for the actress, who recently celebrated her 41st birthday with a party at her home, complete with a show-stopping pink birthday cake and fireworks.

The actress has a loyal fan base and regularly shares glimpses into her exciting life with them on social media.

The Pitch Perfect star has been inspiring fans with her wellness journey

She has also been keeping her fans up to date with her impressive fitness journey, which has motivated many. The 41-year-old had a target weight loss goal of 75kg, which she hit at the end of 2020.

Rebel has been sharing inspirational photos throughout the last year, including gym selfies and pictures of her going for hikes near her home in LA.

