Pink sparks major fan reaction as she shares her big 'secret' The Beautiful Trauma singer took to Twitter to reveal all

Pink had a big secret to share this week – and it sent her fans into a spin!

The 41-year-old singer took to Twitter to share a big announcement with her followers, revealing that she has teamed up with Rag'n'Bone Man for a special musical collaboration.

MORE: Pink shares adorable photo of daughter Willow – and she looks so grown up

"I finally kept a secret," she joked. "I love you @RagNBoneMan and I can't wait for everyone to hear us together… 4.9.2021."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Pink's daughter Willow showcases her unreal singing voice

The British singer – real name Rory Charles Graham – also celebrated the news on his social media. "Been keeping this one quiet for a while," the 36-year-old wrote. "My next single 'Anywhere Away From Here' is with the incredible @Pink. Out on 09.04.21."

MORE: Pink opens up about heartbreaking miscarriage as a teenager

READ: Pink’s private jet bursts into flames during crash landing - details

The pair's fans were quick to react. "So excited for this mama!" one wrote, while a second remarked: "When RagNBoneMan opened for your show in Paris in 2017, we all said that would be incredible to have a collab, 2 powerful voices and its happening. Thank you, can't wait!"

I finally kept a secret. I love you @RagNBoneMan and I can’t wait for everyone to hear us together..... 4.9.2021 pic.twitter.com/lgTsQsFEMF — P!nk (@Pink) March 29, 2021

Pink revealed her collaboration with Rag'n'Bone Man on Twitter

A third wrote: "Oh man, my birthday is the 7th. Is this my late present @pink? I'm so excited. Can hardly wait. Just what this world needs, more @Pink music. His voice is incredible as well @RagNBoneMan. You guys are going to sound amazing."

MORE: Pink's daughter gives her first-ever makeup tutorial and it's adorable

READ: Pink shares hilarious letter her daughter Willow wrote to Santa about her 'mum fail'

Pink is one of music's leading ladies – and it seems she has passed her talent onto her nine-year-old daughter, Willow.

The singer shares two children with husband Carey Hart – Willow and her younger brother, Jameson, four.

Pink shares two children with husband Carey Hart

Last month, Pink proudly uploaded a clip of her daughter singing and the youngster blew viewers away with her incredible voice.

One enthused: "So vocals run in the family, I see." Another looked to Willow's future, writing: "Here before she becomes a famous singer." And a third remarked: "Go Willow!!! Can't wait to see you sell out arenas all over the world like your mamma!! Xx."

Read more HELLO! US stories here