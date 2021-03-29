GMA's Robin Roberts reveals incredible personal new touch to family home with Amber Laign The Good Morning America star has a beautiful house in Connecticut with her partner of 15 years

Robin Roberts spends her weekends at her stunning country home in Connecticut, where she lives with partner Amber Laign.

The Good Morning America has lots of personal touches in the property, and the latest addition to her living room is incredibly special.

The GMA co-star took to Instagram to share a photo from inside her living room, where two figurines of her and Amber are now taking pride of place.

VIDEO: GMA's Robin Roberts shares tour inside colourful home to mark special occasion

The miniature figures had been created by Serenity Clay Studios, and Robin was more than made up with them.

As well as figurines, other personal features inside photo cushions featuring Robin and Amber, and many pictures of the couple and their beloved dog Lukas hanging on the walls.

The spacious house features everything from a wood-panelled kitchen to a basement, where the presenter co-hosted GMA from home for several months at the start of the pandemic.

There is also a conservatory and a beautiful garden with a swimming pool, which often features in Robin's social media posts.

As well as a home in Connecticut, Robin has an apartment in Manhattan, where she stays during the week while hosting GMA.

The popular star opened up about an issue she was having in the property during a recent episode of GMA, and it caused quite the reaction from her co-stars!

The 60-year-old revealed the downside to living in her house, telling her co-stars, including weatherman Sam Champion: "I spent several days – a few days – in Connecticut, got back to New York, walked into my apartment last night, and a blast of cold air – wind had blown up one of the windows in the living room."

Robin then added: "There were strong winds, but you know, the perils of living in a penthouse."

The star was of course joking, but that didn't stop her co-stars from reacting. Michael Strahan was heard shouting: "Oh! Oh! Oh!" off screen, as Robin added: "I'm totally kidding, totally joking."

Michael then went on to pose in a comical fashion to mock what his co-star had said. "Well, we'll just move right along," Sam said through laughter, before adding that Robin's place was indeed a "lovely home."

