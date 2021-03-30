Ruth Langsford celebrates huge news with hilarious video – watch The This Morning star's fan base is growing…

Ruth Langsford celebrated some big news on Tuesday night – she's reached one million followers on Instagram!

The This Morning star shared a fun video to celebrate her milestone but tricked fans into thinking she was having a low-key celebration.

At the start of the clip, Ruth is sitting in her dressing gown, talking to the camera to share her appreciation for her fans.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford has the best reaction to reaching one million Instagram followers

She said: "Hello everybody it's Ruth here. I'm just sitting in my dressing gown having a little moment actually, having a little think because I've reached a million followers on Instagram and I'm absolutely stunned, it's so amazing.

"I know a lot of people make a great big song and dance of these things but I didn't want to do that. I wanted to very quietly say thank you to all my followers and any new followers, it's really, really lovely."

In a sweet twist, Ruth then cracks a smile as she hits 'play' on Kool & The Gang's hit Celebration before whipping off her dressing gown and revealing a sparkly top underneath.

Ruth celebrated her social media milestone in style

She jokily said: "Who am I kidding? I've got a million followers, come on, that deserves a celebration! Cheers," before adding: "Seriously thank you so much, love you all."

As Ruth moves around the room, she picks up a glass of champagne before revealing a gorgeous display of gold and silver balloons alongside a giant number one and 'M' balloon.

There is also a gold foil curtain that has been placed in the background, and bottles of champagne and small decorations on the table.

Ruth is very active on Instagram

Captioning the clip, Ruth added: "Just wanted to say… THANK YOU!"

Her fans were quick to congratulate her on her social media achievement, with one posting: "Well deserved and you're blooming wonderful!"

A second added: "OMG THAT'S INSANE! Huge huge congratulations." A third said: "Huge, huge congratulations – you deserve it because you are a beautiful person inside out."

