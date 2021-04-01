Jessica Simpson impresses fans with simple outfit as she makes exciting announcement The singer kept it minimal

Jessica Simpson has conquered the acting and music world, and in an exciting new announcement she's opened up about her latest venture.

The I Wanna Love You Forever singer wowed fans in a simple outfit formed of a deep-pink top and a pair of floor-length black jeans.

On the wall behind her was her name up in neon lights, while spread out to her side were several boxes of her fragrance, FIEND.

Explaining the scent to fans, the Dukes of Hazzard actress said: "FIEND represents the craving I have for my hot hubby @ericjohnsonalrighhhht.

"Thank you @hsn and @amymorrisonhsn for having my mom @tinasimpsonofficial and I on to share our newest fragrance FIEND."

She added: "We are passionate about enhancing everyone's inner goddess and with this aroma, you can exude your unique and true beauty with confidence."

FIEND is the latest in Jessica's line of 18 different fragrances, and is imbued with notes of amber and woods.

Fans were wowed by the star's look

Although the star was promoting her perfume, fans could not get enough of her look, with one saying: "I LOVE your outfit!!"

Another added: "You. Look. STUNNING," while a third said: "How are you literally the prettiest person ever?"

Some fans praised the fragrance as well, as one wrote: "You look so great! And that bottle is adorable!"

The Irresistible songstress is used to stunning fans as she flawlessly models many looks, and last month she floored them with three killer get-ups.

The singer is a style icon

In the first look, the star styled out a red shirt, with huge gold buttons, neatly tucked into a smart pair of grey trousers. The outfit was finished with some large heart-shaped earrings.

In her second, she rocked a pink turtleneck jumper, tucked into a beautiful black skirt, while also showcasing some stunning knee-high black boots.

And in her final sensational look, Jessica posed up a storm in a deep-blue dress, with a matching blue corset and boots.

