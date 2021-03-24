Jessica Simpson is flawless in her latest modelling shots The star posed up a storm in three killer looks

Jessica Simpson has blown her fans away as she modelled a series of three killer looks, and looked flawless in each and every one of them.

The country star posted all three of the incredible looks onto her Instagram feed, and she stunned time and time again.

The star modelled designer looks from three companies: Balmain, Tom Ford and Prada.

In the first look, the I Wanna Love You Forever singer styled out a red shirt, with huge gold buttons, neatly tucked into a smart pair of grey trousers. The look was completed by some large heart-shaped earrings.

In her second outfit, the singer rocked a pink turtleneck jumper, tucked into a beautiful black skirt, while also showcasing some stunning knee-high black boots.

And in her final sensational look, Jessica modelled against a turquoise background as she posed up a storm in a deep-blue dress, and matching blue corset and boots.

Unsurprisingly, fans went wild for all three of the looks, lavishing the Dukes of Hazzard actress with praise.

Jessica posed in three fierce looks

On the first post, one fan posted: "This outfit makes you look so tall and lean," and another simply commented: "Iconic."

For the second post, someone beamed: "Perfection!!!!" while another wrote: "That hot pink on you is…" alongside several flame emojis.

And on the final post, one person said: "Gorgeous" and a different post mentioned: "Wowee, you're rocking it momma."

Many fans were simply left speechless by the amazing posts, instead posting strings of emojis, including heart, flame and heart eyes.

Fans went wild for the posts

The singer regularly impresses fans with her fierce fashion looks, but earlier this month she wowed them for a different reason after showcasing her daughter, Birdie’s, incredible birthday cake.

Jessica is the doting mother to three children, Maxwell, aged eight, Ace, aged seven and Birdie, aged two.

The tiered cake had three animal faces on it - a pink winking pig at the top, complete with a bow on one of the pig's ears, followed by two cows. There were also platters of decadent treats surrounding it.

The star modelled three killer looks

"Our Birdie girl turned two yesterday and I can’t help but share this precious birthday wish-making moment that well all reveled in," Jessica captioned the photo, which showed her and her husband Eric Johnson standing by their daughter's side and cheering her on as she blew out her candles.

"Birdie you are beautiful, loving, hilarious, cheeky, free-spirited, observant, honest, shoe crazy, determined, curious, sweet, chatty, thoughtful, giving, clever, creative, adorable, quirky, intuitive, and way more independent than your mom," the Irresistible songstress continued.

"You are knowingly the boss bird to us all," she continued. "Watching, loving, and learning from you is the greatest gift of my life. I will forever snuggle all the love you have and always fly right beside you Ms. Birdie Mae."

