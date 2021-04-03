Kate Hudson makes a splash in fun pool pic as she celebrates huge news Kate had a big smile on her face

Kate Hudson has shared a fun pool pic with fans as she launched her brand new Fabletics collection.

The mom-of-three was pictured jumping into her pool with a big smile on her face as she rocked the new swimwear collection.

The active swim items allow fans to workout on land and in water with the same clothing and Kate rocked a racerback swim top with zip detail, and biker shorts.

Kate shared this fun picture with fans

"We started active swim @fabletics so here’s how I celebrated! 1) Took a selfie 2) worked out 3) took a mirror selfie cause our design team is the freakin best! 4) jumped in the pool cause that’s the whole point 5) had a cocktail," she captioned the post.

"I love spring break! So ready for Spring Summer workouts."

Kate is her own best advert for the fitness brand which she co founded and which has become a roaring success.

Kate co-founded the Fabletics brand

The workout leggings and tops are available in a wide range of sizes, and Kate is often modelling them on her social media accounts.

Kate is a firm believer in keeping a healthy body and mind, and last year, she launched her own holistic health and nutritional supplements line, INBLOOM Nutrition, after working with nutritionists and herbalists to create plant-based powders that promote skin health and better sleep, among other benefits.

The main options available are Beauty Aura, Brain Flow, Dream Sleep, Energy Shift and Essential Elements.

Each pack contains 30 servings each and range in price from $49 to $59.

The Hudson/Hawn family

Kate is mom to 17-year-old son Ryder, nine-year-old son Bingham, and two-year-old daughter Rani Rose.

She is the daughter of Oscar-winning actress Goldie Hawn.

