James Middleton stuns fans with new photo of bikini-clad fiancée Alizee The couple have had to postpone their wedding twice this year

The Duchess of Cambridge's brother James Middleton caused a stir on Friday when he posted a sensational photo of his fiancée Alizee Thevenet in a bikini as they walked their beloved pet dogs.

MORE: James Middleton's fiancée Alizee Thevenet just rocked this celebrity-loved cult bikini - and she looks incredible

Facing away from the camera, Alizee could be seen wearing nothing but a string bikini by Pink House Mustique and a pair of Hunter boots as she strolled through the British countryside.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Middleton shares incredible hack to help dogs during heatwave

Beneath his photo, James wrote: "When you think it’s nearly autumn, but September throws you a heatwave."

It wasn't long before his fans started leaving comments in their dozens.

RELATED: James Middleton and fiancée Alizée Thevenet 'spotted house hunting near sister Pippa's £17million London home'

James shared the photo on Instagram

RELATED: James Middleton reveals he postponed wedding twice

"Wowaeeeee!" wrote one.

"This is unreal," added another, with a third gushing: "Best shot ever."

It's shaping up to be an exciting autumn for James and Alizee, who were spotted house hunting in London earlier this month.

The pair have had to postpone their wedding twice this year

Despite his famous sisters residing in palatial homes, the 33-year-old and his other half appeared to be looking for a property far more modest as James was seen with a brochure for a one-bedroom home in south-west London.

In photos obtained by the Mail Online, the couple seemingly had their eyes on a property close to Pippa Middleton's £17million home – which is a far cry from the £895,000 price tag on James and Alizée's potential new house.

The couple's house hunt comes after James revealed that they have had to postpone their wedding twice this year due to COVID-19.

Last week, Kate Middleton's brother dedicated a sweet Instagram post to his fiancée to mark twelve months since proposing.

Sharing a series of incredible photographs of their recent trip to Italy, James wrote: "It’s a year since I asked Alizee to marry me… what a year it’s been!

"Two homes, lockdown, two attempts at a wedding, a litter of [dog emoji], launching of new company @ella.co, a beard shave and much more but the best part is that I get to share it with you @alizeethevenet and I can’t wait to take on whatever the future holds for us.

"We managed to escape to Italy for a quick dip in the sea, lots of and now ready to face the world again- thank you @theclassicyachtexperience for the most unforgettable experience."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.