Outlander's Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe's sweet real-life friendship: Everything they've said The pair have been co-stars since 2014

Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have been heating up the set of their hit show for years but off-screen the pair share a rather unique relationship too.

The TV couple who play happily married couple Jamie and Claire Fraser have had fans yearning for them to become lovebirds in real life, but the co-stars have refused to ruin their "incredible friendship" with romance.

MORE: Outlander's new character confirmed horrifying storyline for season 6

While Sam remains single, Caitriona secretly married music executive, Tony McGill, in 2019, however, the Irish star's marriage hasn't dulled her friendship with her onscreen husband and they've only got the sweetest things to say about one another.

Here we look at their most memorable interactions and comments from the co-stars who can't praise each other enough.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Outlander: Behind the scenes for season 6

Was it friendship at first sight?

Despite their amazing chemistry, when Sam and Caitriona first met things were awkward.

"The first time, I remember, honestly was meeting you,” Sam told Caitriona while chatting on Instagram video. "We were in the stables and you came in and we had no idea what we were getting ourselves in for.

"We were both a little shy and nervous and had no idea and it was just, this is gonna be my telly wife for the next five, six years!"

Although Caitriona told TheWrap's Drinking with Stars: "[The chemistry] was quite instantaneous in a sense," because he "put her at ease" in a heartbeat.

"He's just that kind of solid, grounded guy," she added.

MORE: Outlander adds three new faces to season six cast - and fans of the book series will be thrilled

Sam and Caitriona bond on and off set

What does Caitriona Balfe love most about Sam Heughan?

The friends often gush about one another and when asked what her favourite thing about her handsome co-star was, Caitriona told Elle: "Sam's just so kind. He's a really good friend. He always checks in. I don't know, he has one of the biggest hearts and smallest egos that I know.

"I feel very lucky. Sam and I have an amazing bond, we're really great friends."

RELATED: Sam Heughan reveals mum's understandable reaction to racy scenes in Outlander

They both say they're lucky to have met one another

Have Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe ever been a couple?

The Outlander duo are friends, and friends only, and they've both expressed how "lucky" they feel to have met one another.

But Sam admits some fans can't get their heads around their tight bond.

"Caitriona and I get on very well, and I'm very lucky," he told Popsugar. "She's extremely talented and an extremely nice person, and we have a lot of fun.

MORE: Outlander prequel confirmed - get the details

"Actually, having scenes away from her, and time apart from her, is kind of like losing someone in your family. A loved one. It's very strange, and I don't enjoy it. Whenever we're together it feels right, and I look forward to the days when we get to work together again."

READ: Outlander author shocks fans as she criticises scene in TV show

Sam is single and Caitriona is happily married

Does Sam Heughan want to get married?

The Scotsman's onscreen relationship has inspired him in real life too! Sam told the Inquirer: "I would like to emulate some of Jamie's qualities. He's very loyal and quite stubborn.

"The love that Jamie has for Claire - it would be amazing to find something like that myself. Certainly, relationships are hard when you're working in Scotland 10 months a year.

MORE: Outlander star Sophie Skelton reveals what she thinks of Brianna

"I travel a lot and any downtime I have, I'm trying to do other projects, so very much, my career comes first.

But he added: "Maybe I will find someone eventually."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.