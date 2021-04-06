Rachel Hunter looks phenomenal in gorgeous beach photo during New Zealand trip Rod Stewart's ex-wife got fans talking with her latest social media post

Rachel Hunter has spent the past few months in New Zealand – and she's making the most of every moment!

Over the weekend, the model took to Instagram to share a breathtaking beach photo, showing the star walking across the sand, with a backdrop of the clear ocean.

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "This is stunning," while another wrote: "So beautiful." A third added: "What a beautiful beach."

The mother-of-two has been working in New Zealand - where she grew up - since the beginning of the year, and recently held a mindfulness class in Christchurch.

The 51-year-old lives in Los Angeles and admitted in a recent interview with Stuff that she felt overwhelmed after arriving in New Zealand, which hasn't suffered from the pandemic as badly as other parts of the world.

Rachel Hunter looked incredible as she posed on the beach

"It's been a process to be able to come to an environment where there's no masks and there's not a lot of social distancing," she said.

The star's daughter Renee, 28, has also followed in her footsteps in both modelling and yoga, while 26-year-old son Liam is an ice hockey player.

Both children live in London, close to their famous father, Rod Stewart.

The model has been in New Zealand since the beginning of the year

While Rachel has been unable to see her children recently due to covid, the doting mum recently shared a sweet picture of herself and Renee at a pool party.

The doting mum was reminiscing about her time in India at Sattva Yoga Academy, and from the images, it looked like so much fun.

Rachel is having the best time in NZ

The star and her daughter were covered in body paint and smiling from ear to ear. Rachel included a video of the group splashing around in a swimming pool with glitter and petals flying everywhere.

She wrote: "In all intensity remember to love, dance, play!!! Sometimes all this analyzing, overthinking, just have to let go, cry and dance, love and dance... A few years ago @sattvayogaacademy."

