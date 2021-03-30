Peter Andre has been left distraught after finding out that his close friend James Hickox is in a coma.

Taking to his Instagram page to share a throwback picture of the pair, the 48-year-old singer offered his well-wishes as he revealed how he tried to contact his friend without realising he was in the hospital.

MORE: Peter Andre reveals happy family news - and daughter Princess will be particularly chuffed

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre shares very unique look at family life with wife Emily

"My dear friend @jhickox. Plse get well soon. I'm worried about you. An incredible friend, director and screenwriter," he wrote in the caption.

"I've sent him messages and called but sadly he is in a coma. Plse all send your prayers to him so he can hopefully see this WHEN he wakes :(((( love you friend." [sic]

MORE: Peter Andre melts hearts with romantic holiday throwback picture of wife Emily

READ: Peter Andre addresses why he and wife Emily keep their kids 'offline'

Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas was among the first to comment, writing: "Heartbroken." One follower remarked: "Wishing your friend a speedy recovery." Another stated: "Sending prayers he makes a full recovery."

Peter has been close friends with James for years, previously working together on TV series Andre's Greek Odyssey in 2017. They also teamed up for the singer's acting debut in horror film, The Undoing. Despite being a huge reality TV star, Peter has been looking to try his hand at acting in recent years.

Peter shared this snap with his friend James

Career aside, the Australian-born star is a doting father to four children. He shares Amelia, seven, and Theodore, four, with his wife Emily while Junior, 15, and Princess, 13 are from his marriage to ex-wife Katie Price.

In November, Peter was asked whether he would want to expand his brood - however, baby number five is all down to wife Emily. The father-of-four admitted that while they "discuss things all the time", it's only fair to leave the decision entirely in her hands.

"That is a question for Emily. No matter what us guys think, it's not up to us," he told HELLO!. "She's the one who has to bear the child for nine months…. We discuss things all the time, it'll be down to her in the end."