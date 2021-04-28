Kelly Ripa's fans think she's a grandmother after star shares gorgeous baby photo The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is a doting mum to three children

Kelly Ripa caused quite the reaction on Tuesday evening after the Live with Kelly and Ryan star shared a sweet photo of herself doting on a baby.

The TV host was seen in the picture beaming as the baby played on a play mat, and at first glance, many of the star's followers thought that Kelly had become a grandmother!

"Congratulations Kelly Ripa on becoming a grandmother," one wrote, while another commented: "Gosh – congratulations Kelly and Mark – that's how long I've not watched Live, gee!"

A third added: "What, you're a grandma?!"

Kelly had written alongside the photo: "Happy 1st birthday Wyatt! MeeMaw's Wyatt."

Wyatt is in fact the son of CBS 60 Minutes star Anderson Cooper and his partner Benjamin Antoine Maisani, who are good friends with Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos.

The TV star is mum to three children, Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 18.

Kelly and Mark's children have all made appearances on Live throughout the years, and often feature on their famous parent's social media pages.

However, being in the public eye meant that the actress had to be extra careful when it came to discussing her kids' private lives on TV – especially Michael's.

Chatting to Glamour magazine, the mother-of-three said of her firstborn: "I was not allowed to discuss anything. I could not talk about his life, his grades, even though they were great.

"I couldn't talk about school. I wasn't allowed to show his prom picture on TV, even though I may have, as long as I got the girl's permission from her parents."

The 50-year-old added that she would never discuss any of her children without their permission.

"It would be very unfair to use my bullhorn to discuss somebody that did not want to be discussed. I'm always very mindful of that being the boundary," she said.

The former All My Children star added that her family had been approached on a number of occasions to do a reality show, but revealed that it was something she would never do.

