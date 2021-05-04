Happy news for Kelly Ripa following wedding anniversary celebrations The TV host presents Live with Kelly and Ryan with Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa had reason to celebrate on Monday following her wedding anniversary celebrations over the weekend.

The TV host is a key fixture on daytime television, and Live with Kelly and Ryan was ranked as the most-watched daytime talk show for the third time in four weeks in the latest report.

The ABC show is also the number one talk show in women aged between 25 and 54 for 59 consecutive weeks.

VIDEO: Inside Kelly Ripa's jaw-dropping garden in the Hamptons

The news is especially great for Kelly and her co-host Ryan Seacrest since they are also executive producers of the show, along with Michael Gelman.

Kelly and Ryan have been hosting Live together since 2017.

The American Idol judge took over the role from Michael Strahan, who left the ABC daytime show to join Good Morning America full-time.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's show is currently the most-watched daytime programme

Kelly has been hosting Live since 2001, and has worked with a number of co-stars over the years.

The mother-of-three first joined the programme to host alongside the late Regis Philbin.

When Regis left in 2011, Kelly fronted the programme alone between 2011 and 2012 – with the name being changed to Live with Kelly.

This happened again between 2016 and 2017 during the period of time between Michael leaving and Ryan joining.

Kelly and Ryan hosted Live at home throughout the pandemic

Kelly and Ryan have incredible on-screen chemistry and are a huge hit with viewers.

In real life, they are just as close and Ryan gets on with Kelly's entire family – including husband Mark Consuelos and their children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, who often appear on the show.

The on-screen duo recently opened up about their friendship in an interview with ET. During the chat, Ryan got emotional as he spoke about his co-star.

"I'm using every ounce of my energy to fight back tears right now, while she's saying that," he said.

Kelly celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary with husband Mark Consuelos over the weekend

"We do a television show, but it's not just a television show. We come in and we literally have our first cup of coffee together and catch up with each other as friends do, and that's the dynamic we hope we have with people who are watching as well."

Kelly was also full of praise for the radio presenter, telling the publication: "What you see of Ryan on air is the person he is backstage, which is a unique thing."

