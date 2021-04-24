Janette Manrara looks like a bride in gorgeous white lace dress The Strictly star was 'out out'

Janette Manrara pulled out all the stops for a night on the town on Friday – and she looked gorgeous!

The Strictly Come Dancing pro looked like a modern-day bride, rocking a white, lace mini dress with long sheer sleeves.

Posting a video to her Instagram Stories, Janette started the camera at her feet, showing off her sky-high, pink satin stilettos which featured large bows at the back.

WATCH: Janette Manrara displays dancer's legs in flirty lace mini dress

She then panned the camera up her toned dancer's legs before arriving at her flirty frock that also had a deep V neckline, although Janette added a white top underneath for a more reserved look.

Wearing her hair down in curls and with a pink, silk face mask on as she sat in the back of a car, Janette certainly looked ready for a night of fun.

Captioning the clip, she simply wrote: "Out out tonight."

Janette looked like a bride in her white dress

It's not clear where she was heading or who with, but it could have been with her good friend Ashley Roberts, who Janette was with on Saturday afternoon.

It was only last week that she reunited with Ashley, who appeared on series 16 of Strictly alongside Pasha Kovalev. The pair enjoyed an al fresco lunch at a riverside restaurant, with Janette sharing a short clip of their outing on social media.

"So, we're having a really warm outdoor lunch," the choreographer joked as the pair wrapped up warm in coats. They then broke into song as they sang lyrics from Peaches & Herb's Reunited.

Janette and Ashley reunited for lunch last week

Ashley wasn't Janette's only reunion, as she and husband Aljaz Skorjanec then met up with Viscountess Emma Weymouth, who Aljaz danced with on series 17.

The group had a beautifully prepared spaghetti bolognese and as Emma served the food, Janette said: "Already had some food today, but when she's serving you, you can't say no."

As Emma placed the meal onto Janette's plate, the dancer exclaimed: "Look at that! You can't say no to that!"

