Jennifer Lopez is giving us major abs envy in quirky sports bra The singer recently split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez

There's no denying that Jennifer Lopez is in fantastic shape – but her abs are so shredded they need to come with their own warning!

The Jenny from the Block singer looked sensational as she displayed her washboard stomach in a behind-the-scenes photo of her rehearsals for Global Citizen's Vax Live concert on Tuesday.

MORE: Jennifer Garner makes announcement after ex-husband Ben Affleck spotted visiting Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer posted the snap to her Instagram Stories, lifting up her tie-dye sweater to reveal a quirky sports bra – and her chiselled figure – underneath.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez call off engagement

The singer's bra is the 'Knotty Sports Bra' by Niyama Sol, which features a tie front, removable padding and an open back, definitely not your typical workout attire.

JLo teamed her look with matching tie-dye joggers, white sneakers and plenty of bling.

Jennifer performed two songs at the event, dubbed 'the concert to reunite the world', on Sunday and was supported by ex-fiance Ben Affleck.

MORE: Marc Anthony supports ex-wife Jennifer Lopez following her 'split' from Alex Rodriguez

READ: Jennifer Lopez receives high praise from ex-fiancé Ben Affleck

Jennifer's abs need to come with a warning

Ben was always due to appear at the concert but seemed to have watched Jennifer's performance from the sidelines as he made his way onto the stage just seconds after her exit.

Jennifer and Ben have been spending more time together following her split from Alex Rodriguez in April.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez’s hair secrets revealed: The products and hair tools she uses

SEE: Jennifer Lopez stuns in white swimsuit as she celebrates in swimming pool

In pictures posted by Page Six, Ben was snapped exiting Jennifer's white Escalade SUV in Los Angeles, just weeks after her newly-single status.

Jennifer and Alex split in April

They were not pictured together in the car, but sources told the publication that "security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house".

Oscar-winner Ben has reportedly been to see Jennifer several times since she returned to Los Angeles from the Dominican Republic, where she was shooting new film Shotgun Wedding.

Ben and Jen were engaged in 2002 and dubbed "Bennifer" by fans. A year later they announced they had postponed their wedding, and in early 2004 confirmed they had split.

Jennifer, 51, split from Alex, 45, in early April. The couple, who had been engaged for two years, released a joint statement confirming the news.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.