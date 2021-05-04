Kate Hudson's children are so cute in new picture The Hollywood A-lister is mum to three children

Kate Hudson is a doting mother to three children, and she melted the hearts of her fans after sharing a new picture of two of her kids.

MORE: Kate Hudson's gorgeous sleek new hairdo sparks fan frenzy

The Hollywood A-lister is mother to sons Ryder, 17, and Bingham, nine, and daughter Rani, two.

In the snap, Rani cuddles up to Bingham after the youngster appeared to have finished a game of baseball.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson's daughter sings happy birthday

Bingham was all decked out in suitable attire, including a catcher's mitt and some team clothing, while Rani was wearing a yellow and white jumper.

Behind the pair, a balloon in the shape of a baseball ball floated.

"Baseball never looked so sweet," the Almost Famous star beamed in the post's caption.

Kate melted hearts with the adorable snap

Kate's fans loved the adorable snap, and The Talk's Amanda Kloots wrote: "I can't. This is the cutest ever."

MORE: Kate Hudson's baby bump photo delights fans

MORE: Goldie Hawn gushes over granddaughter in candid family video with Kate Hudson

"You have the cutest kids!!" enthused a second, while a third added: "Yes. That's true. So sweet. Like their mom."

A fourth fan noted a family resemblance, as they commented: "Omg your son is literally your son!!!!"

While Bingham is off sharpening his baseball skills, Kate recently revealed that daughter Rani is taking after her singing ability.

Bingham and Rani have a close bond

Speaking to Today's Hoda Kotb and Al Roker, the Music star revealed that her daughter serenaded her for her 42nd birthday.

"Oh, yeah, she loves to sing. She just sings and sings, it's like amazing," she told the hosts. "But she sings happy birthday pretty much every day."

The actress had to spend part of her birthday away from her family, but her partner Danny Fujikawa shared the sweet video with her.

MORE: Kate Hudson's teenage son Ryder towers over her in adorable new photo

"Birthday love felt and heard. Thank you all for the love today. Already feel it and it ain't even noon."

Kate is also mum to teenage son Ryder

The family have been spending some quality time together during the lockdown periods, with Kate introducing her children to some of her movies.

"There's a couple of movies that are fun to watch with the kids," she told Elle. "Watching Almost Famous with Ryder was so great. And then Skeleton Key.

"It's fun to watch it through your kid's eyes because they're able to see these movies now."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.