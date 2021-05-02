Christina Anstead shares glimpse inside unbelievable bathroom at luxury beach house The Flip or Flop star has a luxury beach house in Newport – which is currently on the market

Christina Anstead had some exciting news to share with her followers over the weekend, and gave a glimpse inside her stylish bathroom in the process.

The Flip or Flop star took to Instagram on Saturday to post footage of herself sitting in her monochrome bathroom at her luxury beach house in Newport, as she told her followers about a huge beauty sale.

The mother-of-three explained to her fans that DIME Beauty were offering big discounts on their products ahead of Mother's Day.

"Hey guys, so DIME Beauty is having a huge Mother's Day sale through to Sunday. Their products are amazing, I've posted them before, they are vegan, cruelty free, and super clean, their perfume smells so good!"

She added: "Use my code Haack20 to get an additional 20 per cent off. You can save even more if you get one of their bundle sets.

"You have to be quick as they sell out very quickly, but I highly recommend all their products for Mother's Day."

Christina Anstead shared some exciting news from inside her luxury bathroom

The TV star lives with her three children, Taylor, ten, Brayden, five, and Hudson, one.

Christina often shares glimpses inside her family life and recently shared her utter delight at the fact her two boys appear to finally be getting along.

She posted a photo of Brayden and Hudson sharing a brotherly kiss and wrote: "Only took 19 months - but (today)they like + love each other."

The Flip or Flop star has an incredible beach house

The star is juggling her career with being a single mum after splitting from her second husband, Ant Anstead, the father of her youngest son, in September 2020.

Despite the break-up she continues to co-parent successfully with both Hudson's dad and her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, who she shares her two oldest children with.

Christina in her garden with daughter Taylor

Christina also continues to work with Tarek on their show, Flip or Flop, and he told Us weekly: "We're co-parenting, we're filming [Flip or Flop], we’re business partners, so things are going better than they’ve been in a long time.

"That's great for us. You feel it on the set. The onscreen chemistry shows and I think this season's episodes are some of the best we've ever done. Who would have thought ten years later the show is getting better?"

