Savannah Guthrie's latest career announcement leaves her co-stars stunned The Today star has an impressive journalistic background

Savannah Guthrie is used to interviewing famous faces and is a sought-after journalist.

And on Tuesday, following the news that Ellen DeGeneres was ending her chat show after 19 seasons, the NBC star announced a major new career high of her own.

The mother-of-two told her followers on Instagram that she was going to be chatting to Ellen on the Today show.

VIDEO: Today's Savannah Guthrie shares rare glimpse into family life

"Just landed in LA to interview @theellenshow about her decision to leave her talk show. Airs Thursday am on @todayshow," Savannah wrote on Instagram.

The star then posted some preview pictures of herself with the chat show star sitting in the famous Ellen studios.

"Here in LA as Ellen says goodbye. Our exclusive airs Thursday on @todayshow," she wrote.

Savannah Guthrie has the exclusive interview with Ellen DeGeneres

Savannah's co-stars were more than made up for her, with Jenna Bush Hager writing: "You amaze." Hoda Kotb added: "Liz Cheney and Ellen in one day… did you teleport? Boom."

Fans were just as excited for the TV star, with one writing: "Savannah, you are unstoppable these days. Take care and please rest!" while another wrote: "You're the next Oprah!" A third added: "Busy lady! When do you sleep?!?"

Ellen has made the decision to end her chat show at the end of Season 19, which will air in 2022.

Ellen DeGeneres is leaving her show after 19 seasons

The TV host told fans: "If you’ve been watching this show, and I trust that you have, you know that a few weeks ago we celebrated our 3000th show. 3000 shows! So, that means as of today, we’ve done 3000 shows, plus 14, which is um...3000, plus 14 shows. I know, it’s a lot.

"And today, I have an announcement to make. Today, I’m announcing that next season, Season 19, is going to be my last season."

Ellen went on to reminisce about how the show had changed her life, and how grateful she was for the experience.

The star said it wasn't an easy decision, but that she felt that she needed to "take a break from talking".

She added: "Two years ago, I signed a deal for three more years and I always knew in my heart that Season 19 would be my last."

Savannah is a sought-after journalist

Ellen continued to add: "You may wonder why I’ve decided to end after 19 seasons. The truth is, I always trust my instincts. My instinct told me it’s time.

"As a comedian, I’ve always understood the importance of…timing. In all seriousness, I truly have felt like next season was the right time to end this amazing chapter."

