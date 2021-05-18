Kerry Washington in mourning after sad loss of beloved 'partner' The Scandal actress shared a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram

Kerry Washington is in mourning after revealing the death of her beloved "fur baby companion", Josie.

The Scandal star broke the news that her beloved Shih Tzu-Yorkshire Terrier mix has sadly "crossed over" in a touching tribute on Instagram.

Sharing a series of heart-melting photos of the duo together, Kerry penned: "I didn’t grow up with a dog. I wasn’t aware of what this kind of love could look like or feel like. I didn’t understand how it would change me and transform my life.

"To say that Josie was a member of our family doesn’t even come close. She was my fur baby companion girl. She was my partner. She went places with me and experienced things that no one else ever did or ever will.

"She was a witness to my life and to my journey and me to hers. My heart unfolded when I met her and she will always live in the very fabric of my being."

Kerry continued: "Last night Josie crossed over and transitioned into a world beyond this one. And a piece of my heart went with her. We were so deeply blessed to have her for as long as we did.

Kerry's dog Josie passed away on Sunday

"She brought so much joy into our home and into our lives and into the lives of almost everyone she met. I’m so grateful that she chose us. And that God chose me to be her dog mom."

The actress added that she will be donating to Wags and Walks, a Los Angeles-based animal rescue, in Josie's name to honour her memory.

She concluded: "With enormous love in my heart, I will be donating to @wagsandwalks in her name. We adore you Josephine Baker Washington Asomugha."

Kerry called Josie her 'partner'

Kerry's fans and famous friends were quick to offer up messages of condolence, with one commenting: "I’m so so sorry for your loss and I’m sending so much love."

Will and Grace star Debra Messing said: "There really is no way to describe that kind of connection. I’m so so sorry Kerry. My Laila will welcome her and show her around. Sending [love]." Halle Berry added: "Sending lots of love."

