Rebel Wilson relaxes in her picturesque garden during brief visit back home The Cats actress is jetting off all over the world!

Rebel Wilson has had an incredibly busy few months away from home while filming the upcoming movie The Almond and the Seahorse in the UK.

And on Monday, the Cats actress was delighted to be spending time back at her home in LA – even if it was just for a day.

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old posted a gorgeous selfie of herself posing in the garden at her Hollywood Hills mansion, looking stylish in a cream jacket and yellow blouse.

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson shares glimpse inside her incredible home in LA

Rebel's hair was styled in loose waves and she rocked a bold makeup look.

"Home for 1 day… gotta enjoy it," the star wrote alongside the image.

Fans were quick to compliment Rebel's appearance, with one writing: "You've always been very beautiful, love the new you keep up the good work," while another wrote: "You look gorgeous." A third added: "Love the jacket!"

Rebel Wilson shared a gorgeous selfie from her garden in LA

Rebel bid farewell to London over the weekend after spending several months in the UK.

While the Australian actress shot The Almond and the Seahorse in Liverpool, she quarantined in the capital either side of her UK stay.

The actress certainly made the most of her downtime too, enjoying bike rides around the capital, sightseeing and even reuniting with old friends, including Matt Lucas.

While in Liverpool, meanwhile, Rebel had the chance to go and visit Paul McCartney's childhood home.

The Pitch Perfect star has a beautiful home by the Hollywood Hills

Rebel has a lot on her plate this coming year, but there's one thing she won't be doing and it has devastated fans.

Rebel was recently asked on Instagram if there was going to be a Pitch Perfect 4 and her response was disheartening.

"No, Universal is apparently doing a prequel to Pitch without any of the original Bellas," she wrote before she added a crying emoji, which sparked upset amongst her fans.

The actress had an amazing time in London

"THAT'S SO SAD," wrote one, while another added: "Then it isn't going to be pitch perfect, plain and simple. What will we do without Bloe (BeckaxChloe)."

Others chimed in with their disappointment too and it was clear they were all vying for Rebel and her co-stars to make a fourth installment, but it's not going to happen.

