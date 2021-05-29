Jennifer Garner reveals impressive hidden talent The Yes Day star shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner succeeds at most things she puts her hand to and it turns out roller skating is one of them!

The Yes Day star showcased her impressive abilities in a video she shared on Instagram on Friday.

In the clip, Jennifer rolled into shot crouching down and holding a leg straight out in front of her. She looked thrilled with herself as she smiled for the camera and rose to her feet.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner shows off her amazing roller skating skills

Her fans went crazy for her talent and commented: "Um EXCUSE ME!!!!!" and, "yessssss," while another added: "OMG my shins would be on fire."

It's not the first time Jennifer has displayed a unique ability. Last year, she delighted fans with a cute dance-off with professional ballerina, Tiler Beck.

The star recorded the video in her back garden where she and Tiler performed a dance routine to the song, We Go Together, from the movie Grease.

Jennifer has three children with her ex-husband Ben Affleck

Her fans absolutely loved the performance, calling it "amazing" and thanking them for making them want to get up and dance too.

Jennifer has no doubt passed on some of her creativity to the three children she shares with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

They're overjoyed to be coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic as - like millions of other parents - it was a challenging time.

Jennifer was married to Ben for ten years

Jennifer opened up in an interview on ET Online about how hard it was to see her kids miss out on regular life.

"We've had to watch our kids be heartbroken and miss out on things," she said. "Which is one thing to miss out on something as an adult, but to watch your kids have to miss something they've looked forward to or to just see how isolated they are and on Zoom everyday…"

Jennifer adores being a mum to Samuel, eight, Seraphina, 12, and Violet, 15, but admits time is going by way too fast.

"It’s heartbreaking anyway just letting your child grow up," she added.

