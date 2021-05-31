Today's Hoda Kotb celebrates personal news with heart-warming photo The TV star looked over the moon in the photos

It was celebration time for Hoda Kotb this weekend, as the Today star shared the happiest of photographs with her social media fans.

The mother-of-two took to her Instagram page to post a picture of herself with her best friend, fellow TV journalist Karen Swenson, and Karen's daughter Catherine.

The close friends were celebrating Catherine's graduation from St. Martin High School in New Orleans, with Hoda writing: "Congratulations Catherine!!!! St. Martin grad - NYU is waiting for you."

Hoda with her best friend Karen and her daughter Catherine

Hoda's many Instagram followers loved hearing about the star's personal news and seeing a glimpse of the heartwarming occasion.

One fan told her: "Omg, congrats Catherine and proud mama @karenswensen." Another wrote: "Beautiful picture of family love," while one follower said, "Congrats to Catherine. Love that you are always there to support them in their most memorable times."

In a second photo, we see Catherine smiling alongside her mother and grandmother. "What glorious generations. My bestie @karenswensen her sweet Catherine and lovely Yaya," posted Hoda.

And it seems that Catherine will have her 'auntie' Hoda nearby in New York when she starts university. One fan told Hoda: "You’re the best friend. And how lucky is she that she’ll be in NYC with you."

There were plenty of compliments for Hoda about her stunning outfit too – a bright coral-coloured jumpsuit that she teamed with some heels, stacking bracelets and shades.

It's an exciting time for Hoda right now, whose show Today with Hoda & Jenna has been nominated for several awards at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Along with the Today Show and Today's 3rd Hour, the show was recognised by the prestigious awards board. It has been nominated for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

As well as working on Today with Hoda & Jenna, the star is also one of the main anchors on the Today Show, alongside Savannah Guthrie.

