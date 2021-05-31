Rebel Wilson's fans are beside themselves after she rocks designer cycling shorts

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rebel Wilson's fans all had the same response after she posted a series of pictures of herself wearing designer shorts. Her Instagram followers flooded her comment section with fire and flame emojis, and praiseworthy compliments, as Rebel proudly showed off her incredible figure in the all-black outfit.

The Pooch Perfect star donned Yves Saint Laurent's £470 shorts, which she paired with a flattering black top that featured a fun fur trim detail, plus a belt.

Rebel was attending a polo event in Florida for the Memorial Day weekend and she aptly wore the Rider Short in Ribbed Knit – a pair of above-the-knee biker shorts featuring an elasticised waist and metal YSL initials on the cuff. The shorts are also available in a rosewood colourway.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson looks sensational in poolside video

The photos were shot on a private jet that Rebel, 41, was taking from Florida back to London after her weekend of fun. "The ascent! Thanks Griffin for taking these photos after I quick changed in the toilet," she wrote.

Rebel looked incredible in her YSL shorts

Fans were quick to compliment the Australian actor, with one replying: "You were on fire before but you are friggin to hot to handle now." "She looks so pretty! Rebel yo go girl! Still funny, still very talented young actor," another wrote.

One fan referenced Rebel's year of health, which saw her lose 60lbs after undergoing a strict regime of exercise and clean eating. "You were beautiful before and beautiful now. Congrats on all the hard work you put in. I know how hard it is. Luv ya," they wrote.

Rider short in ribbed knit, £470, YSL

Rebel spent the Memorial Day weekend handing out awards at the World Polo Pride tournament in Palm Beach. Sharing photos with the polo players, she explained: "OMG can I just say I LOVED getting to be the trophy girl at the inaugural @worldpolopride event in Palm Beach this weekend.

"Thank you to Marc and @melissaganzi for hosting such a fun event promoting inclusivity and celebrating pride. You guys are true leaders. Congrats to my buddy @sterlingjonesy and the @seminolecasinococonutcreek team who took home the trophy and shout out to everyone involved for putting on such a positive forward-thinking equality party @grandchampionspoloclub."

