Michelle Obama reveals incredible life change - and it concerns her daughters

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has revealed that she has begun knitting - and daughters Malia and Sasha were the first recipients of her work.

Michelle revealed that she had knitted the pair halterneck tops "that they love," as well as a crew neck sweater for her husband.

"I am not working at the pace I was working, and I have the freedom to do the things I want - I am knitting now!" she told Gayle King on CBS This Morning.

"I like creating something out of nowhere," she shared, joking: "It's not old lady, I don't want you to come for my knitting community!"

Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, are both studying at university - although they returned home during the pandemic to attend class remotely.

Malia is a senior at Harvard, and Sasha is a sophomore at the University of Michigan.

The Obamas left the White House in 2017

In a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Michelle revealed that her husband finds having their daughters back home a "delight" whereas she is ready to "kick them out the door" again.

Michelle and Barack left the White House in January 2017 when Donald Trump won the 2016 election.

However, the pair have kept their focus on the issues that mean the most to them.

Michelle revealed she had been knitting

Earlier in 2021. Michelle launched a Netflix series Waffles and Mochi that encourages young children to make healthy choices.

"There is time to do it all, plenty of time to work on issues that matter without being in the middle of it," she continued, "and it helps to have our President Joe Biden in office.

"When you have a responsible, mature president in office, it makes it easier for us to move onto the next phases of the work we do as we are not sitting and worrying."

