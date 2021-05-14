Sir Tom Jones has admitted he "couldn't believe it" when he reached an incredible milestone recently – his new record, Surrounded By Time, debuted at the top of the charts, making him the oldest male singer to have a number one album.

Appearing on this weekend's Jonathan Ross Show, the legendary singer, 80, expressed his delight at being able to still do what he does best. "They told me that it's number one, I couldn't believe it," he began.

"I was thrilled to bits after all this time. Mark started it off, my son, he said, 'The next album should sound different', then of course we started talking about songs. I'd saved up a bunch of songs I'd had over the years. For example, I'm Growing Old I've had since I was 32. I was thinking about saving it for when I was 102."

The Delilah singer added: "I've always wanted to keep recording as long as possible. I want to sing as long as I possibly can. I've never really known life without it, I've always been singing since I was a kid."

Despite achieving huge success even in his older years, Tom doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon. On whether he'd ever been asked to retire, he told the chat show host: "No, thank god, no. People have always been positive and said don't retire. I've said I'm not going to, I won't."

Elsewhere on the ITV show, fellow singer Paloma Faith, Olympic boxer Nicola Adams, actor Dave Bautista and comedian James Acaster also appear.

Sir Tom Jones appears on this weekend's Jonathan Ross

Paloma, who recently welcomed her second child, candidly opened up about life since welcomed her new baby 11 weeks ago. "I have been posting a lot on social media about my feelings – I think a lot of women share those feelings," she said.

"It's been quite moving hearing what a lot of people have to say about during the pregnancy and post-partum. This is actually the second bit of work I’ve done since giving birth.

"There's loads of stuff going on with that – returning to work, feeling guilty, I keep texting everyone saying, 'Is she ok? Had enough milk?' I was pumping backstage - the reality is hardcore. It took them 2 hours to make me look like this."

