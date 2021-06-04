Jamie Oliver shares the cutest post with 'current wife' Jools ahead of 21st wedding anniversary The beloved couple tied the knot on 24 June 2000

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools were in the mood for partying on Thursday evening! The celebrity chef took to his Instagram Stories to share a cute Boomerang post with his beloved after enjoying a bottle of Kylie Minogue's rosé.

Sharing a clip with Jools, the TV star jokingly remarked: "This is my currant wiiiiiiiife. I like her. She is veeery nice!" [sic]

The couple have been married since 2000, and while their plans to renew their vows were sadly cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, there's no denying that Jamie and Jools are still more loved-up than ever. They are set to celebrate their 21st anniversary on 24 June.

The lovebirds, who are high school sweethearts, live in Essex with their five children - Poppy, 19, Daisy Boo, 18, Petal Blossom, 12, Buddy, ten, and four-year-old River. Jamie, 46, has often spoken out about what has made his marriage go the distance.

Of their plans to renew their wedding vows on their 20th wedding anniversary last year, he previously told Event magazine: "Jools wants to get married again. We'll do it completely differently. It sounds a bit cheesy, but 20 is an amazing milestone. It's nice to have an excuse to get people together."

Jamie shared this sweet post with Jools on Thursday

Jools, 46, revealed that they wanted to "do things differently" the second time around. "Our wedding was formal but we're so not like that. It'll be a big party. Why the hell not? I think we've done well!" she told Red magazine last July.

Recalling their first nuptials, the doting wife continued: "Our first dance was to Dusty Springfield's I Only Want To Be With You, but Jamie doesn't like dancing so I threw him off. I was in my element!"

