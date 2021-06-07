Savannah Guthrie breaks down in tears as special guests surprise her on Today How sweet!

Savannah Guthrie broke down in tears on Monday as her children made an appearance to celebrate her 10-year anniversary on the Today show.

"We actually have a little bit of cake so we're going to have some special people bring it out," shared Hoda Kotb as Savannah's daughter Vale, six, and four-year-old son Charles appeared, along with her husband Michael Feldman.

Savannah was overwhelmed and couldn't stop giving her children big hugs, as Michael greeted her Today co-stars.

Craig Melvin and Hoda also revealed their sweet nickname for Charles, calling him Cha-Cha, as Michael also found himself close to tears.

"Now my whole family is here," exclaimed Savannah as she cuddled the children close to her.

The Today host took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate her tenth year on the show, and delighted fans by sharing a series of snapshots – including a throwback from her childhood.

The children ran to Savannah to give her a big cuddle

She wrote: "No one was saying, 'this girl is gonna anchor the Today Show one day.' For this and a million other reasons, I am marveling at the miraculous blessing I have been given.

"Thank you, @todayshow, for ten thrilling, challenging, inspiring, and jaw dropping years.

"I could post many adventures (and maybe I just will!) but it's the dear people here that I hold in my heart forever."

Her husband Michael was also emotional

She then paid tribute to her colleagues, writing: "Thanks for the love and friendship @hodakotb @alroker @carsondaly @craigmelvinnbc @jennabhager @williegeist @nmoralesnbc @sheinelle_o @dylandreyernbc @kathielgifford @tmazzarelli @libbyleist and special shout-out to @yaelfederbush for being 'biographer'."

The entire show was dedicated to the mom-of-two, with a sweet 15-minute tribute that saw her colleagues pay tribute to her dedication and professionalism.

Savannah was left in tears

Savannah, 49, became a mom for the first time at the age of 42, and she previously spoke about the joy of being an older mom.

"I think one great thing about being an older mom is that you are at a different place in your career where, in many cases, you have a little more say over your schedule and the choices you make. In your 40s, and now my mid-to-late 40s, you have the difference in attitude where you can figure out what matters and what doesn't," she said.

"And guess what? What matters is your family."

