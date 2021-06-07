Gemma Strong
Savannah Guthrie celebrates major personal milestone with a throwback photo from her childhood shared on Instagram
Savannah Guthrie has reached an important milestone. The Today host took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate her tenth year on the show, and delighted fans by sharing a series of snapshots – including a throwback from her childhood.
She wrote: "No one was saying, 'this girl is gonna anchor the Today Show one day.' For this and a million other reasons, I am marveling at the miraculous blessing I have been given.
"Thank you, @todayshow, for ten thrilling, challenging, inspiring, and jaw dropping years. I could post many adventures (and maybe I just will!) but it's the dear people here that I hold in my heart forever."
She then paid tribute to her colleagues, writing: "Thanks for the love and friendship @hodakotb @alroker @carsondaly @craigmelvinnbc @jennabhager @williegeist @nmoralesnbc @sheinelle_o @dylandreyernbc @kathielgifford @tmazzarelli @libbyleist and special shout-out to @yaelfederbush for being 'biographer'."
Savannah is celebrating ten years working on Today
Co-star Jenna Hager was among the first to respond to Savannah's post, writing: "What a wonderful turn of events when I sat next to you in hair and makeup. Happy 10th. Adore you."
Al Roker, meanwhile, shared a post of his own in honour of Savannah's achievement. Alongside two photos of the pair together, he sweetly wrote: "Hard to believe but it's been #10years since this smart, funny, generous, legal eagle journalist joined @todayshow @3rdhourtoday Happy #savannahversary @savannahguthrie."
Al Roker paid tribute to his co-star on social media
Savannah has a lot to juggle with her high-profile career and role as a hands-on mom-of-two. The 49-year-old presenter has been married to Michael Feldman since March 2014, and together they share daughter Vale, six, and son Charles, four.
In a previous interview with Health magazine, Savannah spoke about the benefits of becoming a first-time mother at 42, and the couple's decision to turn to IVF for their second child.
Savannah is a proud mother-of-two
"I think one great thing about being an older mom is that you are at a different place in your career where, in many cases, you have a little more say over your schedule and the choices you make. In your 40s, and now my mid-to-late 40s, you have the difference in attitude where you can figure out what matters and what doesn't," she said. "And guess what? What matters is your family."
Savannah continued: "I knew it was the winning lottery ticket to have one child - I was 42 when I had her. So I never dreamed that I would have two. But with Charley, I did do IVF.
She has been married to husband Michael Feldman since March 2014
"So I would say Vale was a miracle, and Charley was a medical miracle," she shared. "When making that decision about whether to go through IVF, my husband and I talked about it a lot. I didn't want to start a process where we spent all of our present searching after some future…when our present was so lovely and beautiful and enough.
"But I also knew I would love for Vale to have a sibling - especially because we are older, it was important to me for her to have a sibling, somebody to do life with."
