Savannah Guthrie has reached an important milestone. The Today host took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate her tenth year on the show, and delighted fans by sharing a series of snapshots – including a throwback from her childhood.

She wrote: "No one was saying, 'this girl is gonna anchor the Today Show one day.' For this and a million other reasons, I am marveling at the miraculous blessing I have been given.

"Thank you, @todayshow, for ten thrilling, challenging, inspiring, and jaw dropping years. I could post many adventures (and maybe I just will!) but it's the dear people here that I hold in my heart forever."

She then paid tribute to her colleagues, writing: "Thanks for the love and friendship @hodakotb @alroker @carsondaly @craigmelvinnbc @jennabhager @williegeist @nmoralesnbc @sheinelle_o @dylandreyernbc @kathielgifford @tmazzarelli @libbyleist and special shout-out to @yaelfederbush for being 'biographer'."

Savannah is celebrating ten years working on Today

Co-star Jenna Hager was among the first to respond to Savannah's post, writing: "What a wonderful turn of events when I sat next to you in hair and makeup. Happy 10th. Adore you."

Al Roker, meanwhile, shared a post of his own in honour of Savannah's achievement. Alongside two photos of the pair together, he sweetly wrote: "Hard to believe but it's been #10years since this smart, funny, generous, legal eagle journalist joined @todayshow @3rdhourtoday Happy #savannahversary @savannahguthrie."

Al Roker paid tribute to his co-star on social media

Savannah has a lot to juggle with her high-profile career and role as a hands-on mom-of-two. The 49-year-old presenter has been married to Michael Feldman since March 2014, and together they share daughter Vale, six, and son Charles, four.

In a previous interview with Health magazine, Savannah spoke about the benefits of becoming a first-time mother at 42, and the couple's decision to turn to IVF for their second child.

Savannah is a proud mother-of-two

"I think one great thing about being an older mom is that you are at a different place in your career where, in many cases, you have a little more say over your schedule and the choices you make. In your 40s, and now my mid-to-late 40s, you have the difference in attitude where you can figure out what matters and what doesn't," she said. "And guess what? What matters is your family."

Savannah continued: "I knew it was the winning lottery ticket to have one child - I was 42 when I had her. So I never dreamed that I would have two. But with Charley, I did do IVF.

She has been married to husband Michael Feldman since March 2014

"So I would say Vale was a miracle, and Charley was a medical miracle," she shared. "When making that decision about whether to go through IVF, my husband and I talked about it a lot. I didn't want to start a process where we spent all of our present searching after some future…when our present was so lovely and beautiful and enough.

"But I also knew I would love for Vale to have a sibling - especially because we are older, it was important to me for her to have a sibling, somebody to do life with."

