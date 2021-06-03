Savannah Guthrie shares inspiring health update following recent eye surgery The Today star has undergone a series of medical procedures on her eye

Savannah Guthrie is renowned for her upbeat personality, which has helped her through a lengthy recovery process following a detached retina in 2019.

The Today star has undergone several medical procedures on her eye ever since, most recently last month.

However, this has all paid off now, as the mother-of-two was delighted to reveal on Wednesday that she was finally able to wear glasses again.

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie's son sends adorable message to his sister

Taking to Instagram, the NBC star posted a selfie of herself wearing stylish pair of black frames.

"First pair of glasses since the great retina detachment of 2019!" she wrote alongside the image.

Savannah's Today co-star Jenna Bush Hager was one of the first to comment, writing: "Mama loves," alongside a fire and a heart emoji.

Fans also commented, with one writing: "Yay we're finally there!" while another wrote: "I hope all is well with the eye." A third added: "I love watching you in the mornings – your positive spirit is awesome!"

Savannah Guthrie can now wear glasses following her eye procedures

A fellow parent, meanwhile, made reference to Savannah's cause of injury – a toy truck.

"I will never look at a toy truck in the hands of a child in the same way! Glad you are healed!"

The doting mother's young son Charles accidentally hit her in the eye with his toy train and detached her retina.

In July 2020, she had cataract surgery in an attempt to restore her vision.

The Today star is a doting mom to children Vale and Charles

At the time, she updated her fans with details of how that surgery had gone when she posted a message on social media. "Seeing all the colours a little brighter today," Savannah wrote.

"I’m so grateful my surgery was a success! I’m still healing but already noticing a major improvement in my vision.

"My eyes are filled - with tears of joy! So much gratitude to my gifted surgeon @abrissettemd and her amazing team! See you later this week on TODAY! And when I say 'see you' - I really mean it."

Savannah has detailed the visual impairments she's suffered due to the injury on her show.

Savannah is one of the main co-hosts on Today

She previously explained: "I have all kinds of things going on where it's kind of distorted and then it's got a wavy thing and now I have this cataract which is a big blurry spot."

Prior to her cataract surgery last year she added: "Lots of people have had cataract surgery or their parents have had cataract surgery. ... It's very common in the elderly, but it happens if you have this retina detachment surgery. Once they remove that blur, I think it will be a lot better."

