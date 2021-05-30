Savannah Guthrie captivates fans with stunning hair transformation

Savannah Guthrie never puts a foot wrong when it comes to her style, and her latest look proved just that!

The Today show star typically wears her blonde hair down, but recently opted for a new look.

The mother-of-two took to Instagram to share a photo of her hair styled in a chic bun.

The effortless 'do received compliments from Savannah's followers, with one writing: "I wish my hair would do that," while another wrote: "This is so pretty!" A third added: "So, so beautiful."

Savannah isn't the only Today show star who has changed up her hair look recently either. Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager both transformed their own hairstyles in a segment on Today with Hoda & Jenna last week.

It's been an incredibly exciting month for Savannah, who not only received her second Covid jab – meaning that she can now sit alongside her co-host Hoda on the Today show, as well as visiting her family and friends more freely.

Savannah Guthrie unveiled her chic new hairstyle

Savannah has also had several career highs too. These have included landing an exclusive interview with Ellen DeGeneres, following the news that the star will end her daytime chat show in 2021.

That same week, the journalist interviewed Liz Cheney.

While she loves her job, there's nothing more that Savannah enjoys more than being a mother.

The presenter shares children Vale, six, and Charles, four, with husband Michael Feldman.

Savannah and Michael have been married since 2014, having met in 2008 at his 40th birthday party.

Savannah in the Today show studio

"When we first started dating, he came over and fixed my toilet, which I found to be very attractive," she told Reveal.

"Mike is extremely handy, which is one of the things I liked about him when I first met him. I thought, 'Wow, here's a sophisticated guy who grew up in the city but who can actually do things.'"

The NBC star is a doting mother to children Vale and Charles

At their wedding party, it was reported that the DJ played a recording of the NBC News Special Report music, and Savannah and Mike told guests that she was four months pregnant.

"It was an explosive moment. Everyone was on their feet, cheering," sources told People at the time.

