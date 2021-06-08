Sarah Jessica Parker's daughter Tabitha, 11, wears heels as she turns sales assistant The actress has a shoe store in New York

Sarah Jessica Parker and her daughter Tabitha spent a lovely afternoon together in the actress' shoe store – with the youngster even turning sales assistant!

The mother-daughter duo headed to the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker store in Uptown New York to help out, and we can't get over how grown-up the actress' twin daughter is looking.

The youngster could be seen wearing a lovely flower-patterned dress and a golden heeled sandal, whilst mum Sarah wore a summery grey button-up dress and flats.

Both were wearing their masks as they sorted out the display inside the store and spoke to customers. Earlier in the day, as the two arrived at the store, they were both pictured wearing the same flat shoes, but in different colours.

Tabitha changed into heels as she helped her mum in the store

Tabitha is one of three children that the Sex and the City star has with her husband, Matthew Broderick. Tabitha has a twin, Marion Loretta, and the couple also have an 18-year-old son, James.

Last week, the proud mother took to her Instagram to share several rare pictures of James as he graduated from High School.

"May 27th, 2021. High School Graduation. And all that it means. 'Try to be one on whom nothing is lost.'- Henry James as quoted by Ms. Bagby. Yes. That is our fervent hope. With all our love to you and the class of 2021. At home and across the land. X, Mama," she captioned the carousel of pictures.

Earlier in the day the mother-and-daughter duo wore matching flats

The black and white images show two of the back of James decked out in his cap and gown, while a third photo reveals some of his face as he enjoys a sweet embrace.

Fans also took the opportunity to congratulate James – who is heading to Brown University in the fall – on his achievement.

"Congrats @jwbr0derick and his amazing parents. You've raised a good one," commented one. A second said: "Congrats @jwbr0derick. I can't believe how scary fast that happened."

The mother-of-three also posted a video of her son's cap and gown ensemble hours before the ceremony, captioning the clip: "'Behold the hills of tomorrow' class of 2021. T-minus 2 hours til the ceremony begins. X,SJ."