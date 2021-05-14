Sarah Jessica Parker’s son is so grown up in rare photo Sarah's eldest son James is graduating high school

Sarah Jessica Parker has shared a rare insight into her family life, posting a picture of her eldest son James on Instagram.

The 18-year-old, who graduates high school this summer, was pictured heading off for his senior year field day, a celebration held in American schools to honor the year coming to an end and to show school pride.

"Into the sunset of his High School career. Field day. The period at the end of a long sentence. And all the sunrises and sunsets in his future," posted the Sex and the City star.

"It's a milestone. Not fully understood til it's on your doorstep. And til they cross the threshold into their next mostly mysterious chapter.

"Just like all the other chapters that are part of the epic novel that is the story of child and parent."

The mom-of-three added: "We, all of us Parker-Brodericks are proud, weepy and so looking forward to celebrating your coming graduation. Enjoy this beautiful day, you have earned it. We love you so dear Son and brother."

Sarah shared a sweet tribute to her son

She signed off with the word "mama".

Sarah is married to actor Matthew Broderick, and the pair are also parents to 11-year-old twin daughters Marion and Tabitha who were born via surrogacy.

The two have always chosen to keep their children out of the spotlight, but in early April the 56-year-old took to Instagram to reveal insight into family life with the twins.

Sarah welcomed twins in 2009

Sarah wrote on an Easter egg hunt: "They still want to do this. And it’s still always a surprise. But they know I’m hiding them. And that there isn't bunny involved. X, S."

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, with one writing: "Still fun even when they are in on it! And these are some beautiful eggs," while another wrote: "My kids are 21 and 18 and still want an Easter egg hunt."