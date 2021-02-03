Sarah Jessica Parker shares glimpse inside home during exciting announcement The Sex and the City actress splits her time between New York City and the Hamptons

Sarah Jessica Parker looked absolutely stunning in an interview that offered fans a very rare glimpse inside her home.

The Sex and the City star who is exceedingly private when it comes to her home and family life, was featured alongside fellow actress Taraji P. Henson as they announce the Golden Globe awards nominees.

Sarah was seated on a plush looking pink chair in front of an ornate fireplace.

The actress was decked in a gorgeous, metallic gold and black ensemble and looked perfectly put together despite the appearance being in the 8am hour.

In another angle, a delicate looking candellabra is on display next to the actress.

Sarah Jessica Parker shares a glimpse inside her home

While Sarah and husband Matthew Broderick are believed to still be residing in New York, the couple recently sold their massive New York City family home townhouse for $15million.

They initially purchased the three-storey property for just under $3million in 2000, after tying the knot in 1997.

The building is located on Charles Street, nearby to the property used as the residence of Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah's character on Sex and the City.

It dates back to 1905 and has a brownstone base and quintessential New York stoop.

The family split their time between Manhattan and the Hamptons during the pandemic.

They have called New York home for many years, and the Hocus Pocus actress previously revealed that she would never leave, at least "not voluntarily", during an interview with Vogue.

While Sarah and Matthew are in the public eye, the couple are incredibly protective of their children, and rarely share pictures of them on social media.

They are keen to give their kids a normal upbringing, and Sarah previously opened up about how they keep James, Marion and Tabitha grounded. Talking on Australia's KIIS FM, the star said: "Parents who aren't well known can have children who aren't grounded because of the example they set in their home."

A wide angle showed a bit more of her fireplace and decor

She went on to explain that since she grew up with not a lot of money, she vowed that after finding fame she would only give her family what they need, rather than what they want.

She said she tells her children: "I will do my best to make sure you always have what you need, but I want you pining towards something. I want you to work for something, to dream of it, to will it to happen."

