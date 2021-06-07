Salma Hayek showcases her moves in impressive new dance video The Frida star is a talented actress and dancer

Salma Hayek took centre stage in a fun new dance video posted on Instagram at the start of the week – and it went down a treat with fans!

MORE: Salma Hayek's tattooed body in tight white vest leaves fans stunned

The Frida actress was captured on camera channelling her inner Britney Spears as she led a dance routine for Baby One More Time.

The star looked stylish dressed in an all-black ensemble and oversized gold hoops, as she was joined by her co-stars in a studio.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Salma Hayek sings and dances on the beach

In the caption of the footage, Salma wrote: "Show me your hitmanschallenge baby!"

Fans were quick to react to the dance, with one writing: "That swing with your leg at the end [smiley face]" while another wrote: "You look so beautiful!" A third added: "I love this!"

MORE: Salma Hayek's tattooed body in tight white vest leaves fans stunned

MORE: Salma Hayek stuns fans as a blonde in captivating new video

The dance challenge that the star has set comes shortly before the release of Salma's latest film, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, which hits cinemas in the US on 16 June.

Salma Hayek showcased her dance moves in a fun new video

The Mexican-born star has an action-packed role in the upcoming flick too.

"Never let anyone tell you that you are too old," she wrote to her fans on Instagram.

MORE: Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz wow in white swimsuits

MORE: Salma Hayek wows in Cinco De Mayo celebratory photo

"Get ready for this summer where at 54 I get to pull some of my best stunts ever."

Salma is reprising her role as Sonia in the much-anticipated sequel to The Hitman's Bodyguard.

Salma has had a busy few months of work

The actress stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson.

This isn't the only film that Salma has been busy working on during lockdown.

READ: Salma Hayek glows in dressing gown selfie exposing two chest tattoos

MORE: Salma Hayek wows with natural hair colour in gorgeous beach photos

She also starred in Amazon Film's Bliss, where she played the role of mysterious Isobel alongside Owen Wilson.

The Hollywood star with her husband and daughter

While her career is busier than ever, Salma recently shocked fans when she revealed she suffered a near-fatal battle with COVID-19.

She confessed to Variety that she spent seven weeks in isolation and was even put on oxygen.

READ: Salma Hayek sparks reaction after sharing selfie from bath inside London home

READ: Salma Hayek's bathing suit video leaves fans speechless

The mother-of-one kept her battle a secret from her fans but said that even now, one year later, she hasn't fully regained her energy.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.