Kevin Bacon sparks major fan reaction with controversial culinary decision The Footloose actor is married to Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin Bacon received very mixed emotions from his fans on Friday when he revealed what tantalises his tastebuds!

The City on a Hill star caused a buzz on social media when he gave fans a sneak peek at a rather controversial culinary choice.

Kevin was about to tuck into a pizza for his dinner and what he topped it with might surprise you.

WATCH: Kevin Bacon divides fans with his culinary choice

In place of the popular pepperoni and mushroom combo was salmon - and he knew it wouldn’t be everyone’s cup of tea.

"I'm know I might throw some people with this one, but I like salmon. What’s your favourite pizza topping?" he asked.

His fans immediately began commenting with one horrified pizza-lover writing: "I like salmon BUT keep it off my pepperoni, mushroom and tomato pizza," while another asked: "Ew. Does that actually taste good?".

Kevin has been married to Kyra since 1988

There were plenty of his followers who loved it, however, and agreed with his choice.

"Salmon on pizza is amazing," wrote a fan, and one more said: "I love salmon, and I love salmon on pizza."

Kevin regularly wows his fans with his cooking skills and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, was on the receiving end of one of his meals recently - and she absolutely loved it.

The doting husband posted a video of himself and he said: "You know who is on the road and she says she wants a vegetarian Bolognese when she gets back. So, I'm going to give that a shot – why not."

Kevin spends much of his time at his farm

The Hollywood star then took his followers through each step of the cooking process, before showing Kyra sitting down at the table at the end of the clip as she prepared to taste his culinary creation.

"I'm very excited!" she said as she admired the pasta dish on her plate. "Oh my god. Va Bene, so good," she told her husband – giving it her seal of approval.

The lovebirds are couple goals and have been married since 1988.

Kyra recently opened up about her marriage and told The Post: "Honestly, we just got lucky, there's no secret, we just got so lucky when we were so young."

