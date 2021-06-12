Celine Dion is almost unrecognisable in childhood photo which leaves fans floored What a difference 40 years makes!

Celine Dion took a walk down memory lane on Friday when she shared the most amazing photo of herself from four decades ago.

The celebrated singer, 53, stunned her fans when she posted a photo of her very first single - and she looked so angelic.

Celine took to Instagram with the cover and wrote: "It all started 40 years ago today. Celine’s first single, “Ce n’était qu’un rêve” was released. It was co-written by her mom, her brother Jacques and Celine herself. Listen to the song that started it all here smarturl.it/CeNetaitQuunReve."

WATCH: Celine Dion surprises fans with exciting announcement

Her social media followers loved the photo in which Celine was just 12 or 13 years old.

One fan wrote: "Small angel, OMG," and another added: "Little Celine. So angelic."

The Canadian star has come a long way since her teenage years and has one of the most successful musical careers in the world.

Celine shared the cover from her first single

Celine’s legions of fans were delighted when she recently revealed she was headed back to Las Vegas for a new residency.

The show was so popular she had to add extra dates within days of releasing the tickets.

It was welcomed news for Celine who has had to reschedule her Courage World Tour dates in Europe twice.

Celine has had to delay her tour twice due to COVID-19

She recorded a video message for Instagram in which she said: "I was really looking forward to seeing all of you in Europe this summer.

But unfortunately because of the situation in our world things just keep getting pushed back. But please don’t despair, we feel really good about doing the shows in 2023 and I can’t wait to finally see you."

Celine added: "Be safe, be well, 2023 here we come," before signing off with a smile and a salute.

