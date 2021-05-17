Celine Dion makes surprising revelation about dating after tragic death of husband The pop superstar has 'no idea' when she may feel ready to date again

Celine Dion has opened up on dating following the death of her beloved husband Rene.

The pop superstar admitted that she has "no idea" when she may feel ready to date again, sharing that "right this second, love is so big right now in my life, with my kids, with life itself, I'm not thinking about a relationship and falling in love again."

Speaking on Today, the mom-of-three added: "Do I have to say that it will never happen anymore? I don't know. I don't know."

MORE: Celine Dion makes 'very special’ introduction and fans are giddy with joy

Loading the player...

MORE: Celine Dion delivers unfortunate news but heartfelt video

Celine has been raising her sons as a single mother after her late husband René Angélil passed away in 2016 at the age of 73 after a long battle against throat cancer.

She spoke about his death, revealing that she believes he is still with them and part of their lives.

MORE: Celine Dion teases something exciting in daring outfit which will blow you away

"I see my kids. I look at them — we live with him. We still live with him. He's part of our lives every day, so I have to say that I feel very, very strong," she said.

Celine is mom to René-Charles Angélil, 20, and twins Nelson and Eddy, ten, and to celebrate Mother's Day earlier in May she shared a sweet snap of the family together - including their pet puppies.

The mom-of-three shared this sweet family snap

"Who’s having the best day today, me or the kids? What a privilege it is to be a mom! Happy Mother’s Day" Enjoy every moment…Can it get any better than that? To be continued…All my love, Celine," the My Heart Will Go On singer captioned the photo.

Celine has been an open book when it comes to motherhood and her past struggles with infertility.

Back in 2010, the mom of three said she considered motherhood to be the most "challenging and rewarding job" she ever had.

Celine has been open about her fertility problems

"I think we are very blessed to have the opportunity and a blessing to be a mother," she said.

"I think when you are -- when you have a child, it's like there's another heart that grows inside of you. You have this like second heart."

Read more HELLO! US stories here