Denmark's Crown Princess Mary shares video of her children's fun half-term activity The Danish royals were also joined by their pet dog

Millions of children across the UK and Europe are currently enjoying a break from schooling during February half-term, including the royals.

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary shared a fun video on Instagram of their four children playing ice hockey on a frozen lake, believed to be near their home at Frederik VIII's Palace, Amalienborg in Copenhagen.

Prince Christian, 15, Princess Isabella, 13 and ten-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine can be heard cheering as they expertly skate around the makeshift ice rink.

READ: Fans spot sweet moment between Princess Beatrice and Princess Charlotte at royal wedding

Loading the player...

WATCH: Crown Princess Mary shares royal children's fun half-term activity

The Danish royal family's pet border collie Grace can also be seen running around with the young royals. Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary welcomed the pup in 2017 after the passing of their previous dog, Ziggy.

Earlier this month, royal fans were delighted as the Danish and Swedish royals teased one another publicly as their two countries faced each other in the World Men's Handball Championship final.

In a hilarious exchange on their respective social media accounts, Crown Prince Frederik told his Swedish counterpart Crown Princess Victoria: "Good Luck Sweden, may the best team win!"

MORE: Prince Louis is still to reach this royal milestone - details

MORE: Royal kids' age gaps revealed! From Archie's new sibling to the Cambridge kids and more

The Danish royal couple pictured with their children in 2020, and main image

The royal households shared the same photo of the telephone call between Frederik and Victoria, with her husband Prince Daniel, and their children, Princess Estelle, eight, and Prince Oscar, four, waving Swedish flags.

The Danish handball team were victorious in the match, which took place in Egypt, winning by two points.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children, Prince George, seven, and Princess Charlotte, five, are also enjoying a break from homeschooling at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

While Prince William and Kate have previously enjoyed ski breaks abroad with their children during February half-term, lockdown restrictions in England this year mean that the couple have remained in Norfolk.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.